The number of women who die by suicide in Malta is on the rise, research into national suicide rates over the past 20 years shows.

While the average number of annual deaths by suicide has remained steady, what was once predominantly a male issue has been gradually becoming more of a female one, too.

Between 2003 and 2007, one woman was recorded to have died by suicide for every seven men. Over the past five years, the ratio was one woman for every four men, an analysis by researcher Melvyn Camilleri has shown.

RELATED STORIES Pandemic saw an increase in self-harm hospital admissions

Camilleri first published research on police reports of suicide as part of his doctorate studies at the University of Huddersfield in 2021.

He has since continued to study the often-taboo topic to identify patterns that he hopes will help the authorities and mental-health professionals reduce the number of people dying by suicide.

His research – now covering 20 years – continues to confirm that while death by suicide peaks in March worldwide, Malta sees another spike in August, at the height of summer and festivities.

Despite claims of increased deaths by suicide in recent months, police data sent to Times of Malta shows that between January 1 and July 31, there were 16 such deaths.

Three of these were women, while the victims were aged between 19 and 78.

A further 35 women and 38 men attempted suicide.

According to the same police data, despite a 25 per cent increase in the population over the past 10 years, an average of 24 people died by suicide every year. The years 2021 and 2015 however registered a spike with 34 and 36 deaths respectively.

Experts in Malta often urge caution over interpreting local suicide data by the year, as the numbers are too small to derive significant conclusions.

Camilleri instead focuses on trends spanning 20 years, and rather than analysing a sample of the deaths as is done abroad, he analyses the total number of cases.

More women opting for ‘violent’ ways such as hanging, jumping

He has noticed a change in the way people die, with more women opting for more ‘violent’ ways such as hanging and jumping. International research is pointing towards social inequality as a possible driver of an increase in suicide among women, he said.

There was also an increase in the number of deaths reported among people aged between 22 and 35, and, separately, in deaths by suicide in Gozo.

While a total of eight deaths were reported in Gozo between 2003 and 2017, there were five deaths in the last five years.

Camilleri believes that by identifying common suicide spots, means of death and time of day when people are more likely to die, the authorities, friends and relatives would be better able to prevent suicide.

Such data and research could, eventually, help in the setting up of a national suicide prevention programme, Camilleri hopes.

In Malta, for example, people no longer die by suicide in areas where barriers were set up specifically to prevent such tragedies. Similarly, barriers could be set up on bastions where such tragic deaths sometimes occur.

More than half of suicides happen at home, somewhere private

“The issues and challenges that lead to suicide are complex, and we will not be able to stop all suicide, also considering that more than half of suicides happen at home or somewhere private.

“However, we could reduce deaths by suicide. Relatives, friends and colleagues of someone who starts talking favourably about suicide – such as reacting to news that someone died by suicide by saying that ‘they did well’ – should listen and show empathy. Do not judge or react aggressively.

“Ask them directly whether they’re thinking of attempting suicide. Treat it as urgent, don’t think they’ll grow out of it, so either guide them towards professional help, or seek professional help yourself on how to support them.”

Camilleri believes people should look out for each other, especially if someone starts being less sociable and expresses symptoms of depression.

“Suicide is not inevitable but preventable. When a person is contemplating suicide, they won’t have the energy and mental capacity to seek support, so the rest of us are obliged to look out for and support them.”

Mental health first aid steps

If you suspect someone you are in contact with is suicidal, you can help them.

Ask them directly – are you having thoughts of suicide or are you thinking of killing yourself?

If they say yes, ask if they have a plan and do not leave them alone.

Listen to them without judgement. Reassure them and let them know that suicidal thoughts may often be associated with treatable mental illness.

Always link them to professional help as soon as possible – a GP or a mental health professional if there is no urgency. GPs will then link them to appropriate professional help.

If it is urgent, call 112. The Accident and Emergency Department has a psychiatrist on call 24/7.

You can also call the Mental Health Helpline 1579, including at night.

If you are feeling depressed and need support, or if you need guidance on how to help someone who is suicidal, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional.

Information provided by the Richmond Foundation.