Staff nurse Rachel Grech became the first Maltese to take the second dose of the fizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday morning, having been the first Maltese to receive the first dose three weeks ago.

The jab was administered at Mater Dei Hospital, where she works.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said 13,275 COVID-19 jabs will be administered in Malta by Monday.

He said vaccination rate in Malta is twice the EU average.

He said that up to last Monday, Malta had received 26,550 doses, nearly all by Pfizer. On Pfizer's advice, half the supply was kept in the freezers for the second dose after three weeks while the first dose started being administered immediately.