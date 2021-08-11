The nurses’ union has stepped up its directives at healthcare centres as a row persists over triaging, a process in which patients are asked some questions to prioritise them by urgency.

In a letter sent by the council of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, seen by Times of Malta, a number of additional directives were laid out to those working at healthcare centres.

Sent out on August 3, the letter says that primary healthcare authorities have resorted to “a handicapped, hybrid, non-functional triage system which was the only barrier to protect the nurses and midwives in the health centre”.

In addition to the existing directives, which included no bloodletting and the stopping of all “special clinics”, the nurses will now also stop the 18-month baby clinic and “all post-natal consultations”.

Removal of sutures may be carried out only from 10 to 11am and the gynae clinic is to stop, the union council said, while reviews, follow-ups and change of dressings are to be done only between 10 and noon.

Throughout the pandemic, patients visiting healthcare centres have been asked simple questions to ensure those with COVID-19 symptoms do not mix with others. Automated temperature checks are also carried out upon entry.

Until recently, it was doctors who were asking patients these questions at the door, after the MUMN objected to nurses doing the job.

In July, the authorities decided the screening of patients can be done by the reception personnel, so doctors can focus on dealing with patients’ needs.

The MUMN objected, saying those at reception did not have the necessary skills to carry out the screening. Times of Malta has repeatedly reached out to the health authorities for a comment but to no avail.

Meanwhile, a doctor who works in one of the healthcare centres but who wished to remain anonymous told Times of Malta on Tuesday that he was “disgusted” by the union’s behaviour.

“Such a mentality is dangerous not only in this situation but potentially in other situations too. Besides, I have personally witnessed nurses not following instructions from doctors because of the strike,” he said.

“So far, and from personal experience, triage is being done extremely efficiently and we, as doctors, are there to help and assist personnel in anything they might need,” he added.