Valletta’s New Year’s Eve event will be “a wonderful night” even without the annual fireworks display, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has said.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that the Malta Tourism Authority denied funding for the pyrotechnics in the capital city.

Instead, it is funding a display in Mellieħa to help promote the northern region, an area that forms part of Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo's electoral district.

Bonnici, who has previously predicted around 50,000 people will attend Valletta's celebrations said the preparations are "going very well" for the event.

"It will be a wonderful night," he said.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici answering questions regarding the NYE event.

“It’s not an issue of disappointment,” he said regarding the lack of fireworks, “but rest assured that we have everything prepared to have a memorable night so we can celebrate together.”

VCA chair Jason Micallef has said he was disappointed by feel let down by the ministry’s decision not to support a fireworks display in the capital.

Micallef said that the tourism ministry informed him that it could not sponsor the display because funds were exhausted.

In 2018, the annual celebration added the fireworks display over the Grand Harbour to its list of traditions that not even COVID-19 could stop, the light show continuing when the event was held remotely.

The New Year’s Eve event will feature over 40 artists as it returns to an in-person format after two years of crowd-less celebrations.

The event which is taking place in St George’s Square in Valletta will kickstart the year with a lineup of local musical talent.

Singer Kurt Calleja will start the night off, with the Brass House Unit and Owen Leuellen, amongst other guests, perform throughout the rest of the evening.