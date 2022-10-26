Moviment Graffitti has formally objected with the Planning Authority to a development application which seeks to transform a so-called sheep farm in Bidnija into a hotel, and it is urging the public to do the same.
"This new, outrageous application has laid bare the real intentions behind the already-approved application which led to the construction of a massive two-storey structure, fitted with a pool and a reception area, outside the development zone, under the pretext of a sheep farm. It has always been crystal clear that this building was not intended for its stated use and that it was approved through a series of deceit, lies and malpractice," the NGO said.
The new application is for a change of the layout and use of the fake farm so that it officially becomes a retail outlet with guest rooms, it added.
Objections may be made by email to representations@pa.org.mt or by following this link, by November 4.
