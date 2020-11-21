Oliver Friggieri, one of Malta’s most respected writers and literary critics, died on Saturday aged 73.

His death was announced by his family on Facebook.

Friggieri was pivotal in promoting Maltese literature and the use of the Maltese language and was among the co-founders of popular children’s magazine Is-Sagħtar, as well as local publishing house Klabb Kotba Maltin.

An educator by training, he taught Maltese within secondary schools before moving on to tertiary education. He was appointed head of the University of Malta's Department of Maltese in 1988 and continued to lead the department until 2002.

He published a wide variety of books, ranging from works of literary criticism to poetry, as well as 10 novels. His works have been translated into English, French, German, Italian and Greek.

Among his most famous works was his 1986 novel Fil-Parlament Ma Jikbrux Fjuri, which sparked controversy at the time of its release for its frank depiction of political tribalism within Malta.

Friggieri was honoured with a gold medal in the Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti' in 2016 and won various editions of the National Book Prize.