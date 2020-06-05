The current situation is an unprecedented lesson in humility, says Professor Oliver Friggieri.

Philosophy and literature have always shared a table – eating off the same dish, with one adding ingredients and cooking methods to the other.

To start, philosophy is a journey of the mind, soul and entire being of a human – isn’t literature, or its creation, the same? A living proof of this relationship is Professor Oliver Friggieri. This premise is an idea that I have toyed with so regularly, and while there are arguments against, the fine lines that cross are reason enough for discussion.

Philosophy, I believe, should somehow be included among the list of essential, compulsory subjects

Throughout his life, Friggieri has courted philosophy, literary criticism and literature. His works, primarily written in Maltese, have been translated into various languages including English, French, German, Italian and Greek. His portfolio serves as a reference to the growth of the Maltese language and ultimately a celebration of our roots, our historical and spiritual essence.

Finding that drive, the creative edge that urges an author to write, is a unique experience for every writer. And when it comes to a particular author’s creations in different genres, the writing experience can very well be an entirely different process in itself.

Mal-Fanal Hemm Ħarstek Tixgħel (Merlin Publishers)

“Style and genre vary according to various considerations,” Friggieri says. “In my experience, I distinguish between three patterns, namely those which are typical of refined-journalistic articles, and those identifiable with a novel.”

Friggieri argues that the inspiration to produce certain styles of writing varies – in the sense that a journalist does not approach or curate a piece of writing in the same manner a novelist does.

“Then there is the one demanded by poetry, namely the one I have been exploring since my childhood.”

Poetry in Malta is synonymous with Friggieri, especially his seminal Mal-Fanal Hemm Ħarstek Tixgħel (1988), a collection of his main poems from 1961 till 1988. Various of his poems have been set to music. Throughout his years Friggieri has been awarded several titles, both local and international, including the Malta Government Literary Award, which he held in 1988, 1996 and 1997, and various editions of the National Book Prize. He was also awarded the Midalja tad-Deheb 'Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti' in 2016. His devotion to his art and research has been recognised as a valuable contribution to Maltese literary history.

Like the rest of us, Friggieri has endured the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, where isolation became a daily part of our lives – finding the take-home points in this period could be the saving grace that allows for growth and societal improvements. “It all provides an unprecedented lesson in humility. The universe is theocentric and not homocentric,” Friggieri comments.

The Floriana-born Friggieri’s connection with spirituality and religion has always been a prevalent factor in his life and writings – he is currently re-reading the Gospel and turns to such literature for inspiration and realignment. Friggieri is also currently working on a novel that depicts Christ as a poet, in his analysis of the Gospel.

Children Come by Ship, English translation of ‘It-Tfal Jiġu bil-Vapuri’, published in London

His favourite novel in his collection of works is Jasmine Blossoms for all Time (Ġiżimin li Qatt ma Jiftaħ, Mireva Publications, 1998; English version, Allied Publications, 2008), a rendition that aims at discovering the idea of ‘truth’.

“The novel Jasmine Blossoms for all Time is one that I’ve written which is so close to my heart. It depicts the late 1950s, but it is not a historical novel, since it depicts a man’s quest of meaningfulness. Is it therefore a philosophical, historical, poetic and religious novel? Of course. For centuries, Socrates and Plato, and then more forcefully the British Renaissance, philosophy, history and literary theory have been approaches to oneself’s same truth.”

Ethics, doctrine, logic and syntax are core principles in theological studies, religious and philosophical alike. Friggieri believes philosophy is a subject that should be introduced to all students in our education system.

“I have been involved in the philosophical sphere for quite a significant number of years, and I fully realise its value in life. Philosophy, I believe, should somehow be included among the list of essential, compulsory subjects.”

Friggieri’s penmanship, his devotion and even his constant aspiration to publish works with meaning and value can be owed greatly to his appreciation for the Maltese islands and their significance in local history.

“The identity of Malta – a tiny, ultra-minor nation state – risks disappearing. It all amounts to a grave and equally naive act of sheer ingratitude towards those people who have worked so much to create a nation and state from such a tiny island.”

A bold statement that drives his message of patriotism home. Our task is to keep this devotion alive.

This interview is part of a series of interviews with local authors, supported by the National Book Council. Read interviews with Alex Vella Gera, Clare Azzopardi, Walid Nabhan, Nadia Mifsud, Ġużè Stagno and Karl Schembri.