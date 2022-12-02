Oliver Magro has been appointed executive chair of the Planning Authority, replacing Martin Saliba as the PA's top official.

The appointment was announced by the government on Friday in a brief press statement.

It confirms a report published by Times of Malta last month which noted that Magro had been hand-picked by Castille for the top PA job.

Magro has significant experience within the PA, having worked at the planning regulator for several years as a senior officer.

He is also close to Robert Abela, having served as part of the prime minister's legal team and working out of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Saliba leaves the top PA job after three years at the helm, having been appointed in November 2019 by then-prime minister Joseph Muscat.