The Ombudsman is looking into works on a dust road leading to Comino’s Blue Lagoon that were last month stopped by the Environment Resources Authority due to damage on the surroundings, the PN said on Monday.

The Gozo Ministry project was first flagged by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who described it as “the destruction of Blue Lagoon with infrastructural works to build hamburger and granita kiosks”.

In March ERA said it had given the contractor a verbal Stop Order to halt works in the sensitive Natura 2000 site because they were “not satisfactorily contained within the indicated area and impacted on its surroundings”.

It subsequently requested the submission of a nature permit application that is still being assessed.

Concern was also raised by environmental NGOs and marine biologist Alan Deidun.

On Monday PN's spokesperson for the environment and PN MP Robert Cutajar said the Opposition had asked the Office of the Ombudsman to look into the matter.

Environment Commissioner Alan Saliba has just informed the Planning Authority and ERA that he is investigating the case, confirming that the area is exceptionally sensitive, Cutajar said.

According to Cutajar, Saliba has given the two authorities a week to address his queries.

Cutajar said he had also asked the Office of the Ombudsman to look into other works, namely by Infrastructure Malta and the Water Service Corporation, in Dingli, Marsa, Attard, Mosta, Mriehel, Pembroke and Mellieha.