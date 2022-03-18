A subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain, increased "social mobility" and cold weather are behind Malta's spike in COVID cases, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne.

For the first time in almost two months, Malta is experiencing high cases in COVID cases, with 301 new cases reported on Friday. New cases topped 300 on Thursday - the first time since January 26.

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, Fearne said the transmission of an Omicron variant was among the reasons behind the increase in cases. Sub-variant BA.2, also called ‘stealth Omicron’ was detected earlier this year and according to global reports, now accounts for nearly all coronavirus infections.

“Genetic sequencing has exposed the spread of the sub-variant Omicron BA.2, which is more transmissible and explains the increase in cases. However, it is less severe according to data that is still being compiled," Fearne said.

"Of course, this is good news, as it means that the Omicron variant is weakening.”

He added that increased "social mobility" as a result of the relaxation of measures also led to an increase in cases. The health authorities have already called for “gatherings” to be avoided “wherever possible” during the electoral campaign.

And during the Times of Malta’s Ask Charmaine programme, Superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci also urged for responsibility "from everyone" as cases continue to rise.

On Friday Fearne notes that the recent cold spells could also have pushed numbers up.

Will there be new measures after the election?

When asked whether new measures will be introduced after the March 26 election, Fearne said restrictions were based on scientific facts.

Fearne added that despite the increasing number of cases in the community, the number of patients in hospitals and ITU remained low.

The minister previously ruled out introducing any additional COVID-19 restrictions for summer.

Asked when COVID travel restrictions will be eased, Fearne said the decision was not solely dependent on Malta.

“We coordinate in harmony with other countries. Today there is a meeting with EU partners regarding this subject.”

New health clinic in Tarxien

The new health clinic in Tarxien will offer services such as medical consultations, physiotherapy and podiatry check-ups and blood testing.

Fearne inaugurated the new clinic in Triq Santa Monika together with parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat.

Fearne said over 8,500 people lived in Tarxien and the clinic was of 17 new ones the government inaugurated over the past three years.

