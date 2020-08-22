Passengers onboard the MSC Grandiosa, the cruise liner that entered Malta’s port on Friday, will be tested for COVID-19 as part of measures to avoid an outbreak of the virus on board.

The MSC Grandiosa became the first cruise liner to sail into the Grand Harbour since March, carrying more than 1,300 passengers. Around 400 left the vessel to go on six separate guided excursions around the island.

The testing is expected to take place on board.

Cruise ships were banned from Malta in March, when the first COVID-19 cases were detected. Cruise operators had subsequently cancelled all their trips for several months.

But as of Friday, Malta is once again welcoming cruise liners, with the Grandiosa being the first to make its way to the port in Valletta.

Passengers have been following the rules, everything is going well

On Thursday, an unnamed Italian family was not allowed back on board the ship after leaving the organised group and sightseeing on their own during an excursion in Naples. MSC is implementing strict rules to ensure passengers and crew are safe and to avoid COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

All passengers were tested for the novel coronavirus before the cruise set off and those disembarking at the different ports will not be allowed to explore on their own. Instead, they will visit places as part of groups organised by the company.

The company also prescreens the places which the passengers, together with their guides, will be visiting. Social distancing measures are also in place.

Travel agent Rosalba Scarrone, cruising onboard the vessel, has told Times of Malta passengers have been following the rules and everything is going well.

“Everything is perfect,” she said yesterday.

In Genoa, before the cruise headed on its seven-day trip, five passengers had to be retested after fears they had the virus but Times of Malta is informed this was a false alarm and the passengers were safe and allowed to board the ship.