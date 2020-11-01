Come Movember – and whenever he can – larger-than-life Luke Lyttleton takes the opportunity to shout out to men to “check their nuts”.

Because if caught early enough, testicular cancer is highly treatable, and life can go on. Seven years after he was diagnosed, Lyttleton, 37, is “perfectly fine” – one testicle less, two kids more and still rolling.

But back then, he admits he knew much more about breast cancer than anything about men’s health. While it was good to be aware of a disease that is more common and lethal, not knowing about testicular cancer meant sitting on a potential illness that could spread.

In the month dedicated to raising awareness about it (and prostate cancer, male suicide and mental health), he is happy to talk openly about his left ball – “I do not like the word testicles” – which he kept to himself for a few months when it began to feel like a rock-solid marble.

Lyttleton, acknowledges that “in our silly little heads”, it is normal to shy away from speaking about problems with private parts and because he does talk about him, he has become the “go-to guy” on the issue.

He was recently contacted by a 16-year-old, who had health concerns but was scared and uncomfortable about sharing them with his parents.

Luke Lyttleton

More at ease speaking to another guy – and one who had been through it – he was urged to talk to them and seek medical advice. In the end, it was just a cyst – other symptoms are lumps and intense pain. But speaking out is vital, Lyttleton urged.

His own experience involved brushing the symptoms aside before finally discussing them over birthday drinks with his wife.

In three days, he saw a GP, had an ultrasound, a CT scan and underwent surgery to remove one testicle – the only way to carry out a biopsy and confirm the diagnosis.

Freshly married for six months, Lyttleton was planning on starting a family but was immediately reassured one testicle would compensate for the partial loss of his reproductive organs. So, even if it could have been for nothing, he immediately went ahead with the removal.

Next, he was told that although the tumour – in his case it had taken up 80% of the whole testicle – had been removed, there was a 25% chance the cancer could have spread. This could be reduced to two per cent with one bout of chemotherapy.

Lyttleton went for the next step.

Before that, however, he spent a week in the UK for “sperm banking” in case the chemo had a detrimental effect on his chances of having children.

He went on to have two kids – and the sperm remains in storage.

“Testicular cancer is easy to treat because it is a secluded body part that can be removed,” Lyttleton points out, adding that there is also the possibility of prosthesis for those who felt insecure after the operation.

Depending on circumstances – if they are young, single and dating – it could be an issue, he conceded.

In his own case: “I am exactly the same person I was, with one ball. And it does not make me any less of a man.”

But rather than just put the whole episode behind him, Lyttleton uses his experience to push others to check themselves and cannot underestimate the value of campaigns to raise awareness – such as QLZH Foundation’s ‘Grab Life by the B*lls, It Can Save Your Life!’

“We may not read much but we need to continuously see stuff to drive the point home.”

Grab life by the balls

Real estate specialists strip off as part of the Movember campaign. Photos: Kris Micallef

A nationwide campaign to raise awareness of testicular cancer and mental health is as is in your face as it gets.

Six real estate specialists have been yanked out of their comfort zone and stripped down to their boxer shorts for the campaign.

The QuickLets and Zanzi Homes employees-turned-models for a cause have been shot by photographer Kris Micallef with pink paint dripping from their hands and a handprint on their genitals to draw attention to the importance of self-checking for testicular cancer.

The campaign also calls on men to find the courage to seek support in dealing with mental health challenges.

Without undervaluing the seriousness of both conditions, it aims to discuss taboo topics in a more engaging way, with the hope of attracting people’s attention, said Fabio Zuccaro, head of the Social Causes Committee within the QLZH Foundation.

“Our goal is to reach out to men to motivate them not only to test themselves, but also to speak to family and professionals about their mental health and feel OK about it.

“This could be be the first step towards recovery,” Zuccaro said.

Fresh out of Pink October, incorporating this colour in the Movember campaign creates a continuation with the promotion of breast cancer awareness over the last month.

Traditionally associated with females, the use of pink in the virile images is also a subliminal message to challenge social norms and the status quo, while taking a lighter approach to two topics that are heavy to discuss, Zuccaro said.