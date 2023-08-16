Andrew Borda, known as one of Malta’s most avid film collectors and enthusiasts, died after years of battling cancer on Tuesday aged 77.

Borda, better known as Indri, was also a loved character in his hometown- Mosta, where he spent nearly half a century as a sacristan.

Borda died on the same day Mosta painted the town blue to celebrate the feast of Santa Marija - his favourite feast.

“My grandfather died the moment the statue of Santa Marija was going into the church,” Franklin Borda Scicluna told Times of Malta.

“He served 48 years in the church, and his favourite day was Santa Marija. I believe yesterday the Virgin Mary was waiting for him and held out her hand for him.”

Borda’s film obsession started at a young age. He was inspired by his father, who was also a big fan of the ‘talkies’.

Over the years Borda became known for his extensive vintage film and film poster collections, which he stored in a garage in Mosta.

The garage became his own film library and also a personal cinema.

In 2004, the Għaqda Filatropika Talent Mosti held an exhibition of Borda’s film poster collection.

The exhibition, themed Tifkiriet Uniċi dwar Films Epiċi displayed some 800 posters from his collection.

Borda Scicluna said he was very close to his grandfather, who was known by many to be “a kind and loving” man.

“His character was out of this world. He did a lot for me - he was like a father figure to me," he said.

An actor by profession, Borda Scicluna said his grandfather inspired him to enter the creative industry.

"I hoped that my grandfather would one day get to watch me star in a film," he said. Unfortunately, such hopes remain unfulfilled.

"My grandfather lived a life full of love and kindness. Of course, films also played a big part in his life. He used to show us a lot of movies when we were younger, and continued to do so for as long as he could.”

He recalled his grandfather would tell him about his time as a sacristan.

"I remember he used to take me to the top of the church on the days of the feast, and I would watch him play the bells and he would tell me all about the history of the church."

When asked about the future of Borda's extensive film collection, his grandson said the family were currently discussing what to do with the hundreds of reels stored in the garage.

"He has loads of films, hundreds, and some unfortunately are expiring. If the films are not used often, they begin to release a toxic chemical and you have to throw them away," he said.

"The family will find a way to keep his collection."

As tributes flooded in on Wednesday, a video about Borda’s film passion produced by Vsquared went viral.

Photographer Joe Smith separately shared a photo of Borda sitting on an armchair, fondly holding a film reel.

“I photographed Andrew a few months ago when his ailing condition severely impaired his mobility, yet he welcomed me with open arms,” Smith wrote.

“I visited Andrew twice and before we parted he called me over to his side, hugged me and thanked me. Farewell Andrew. You are now in the company of the stars you adored and loved passionately.”

Borda's funeral will take place on Saturday 19 August at 8.30 am at Mosta Parish Church.