One new coronavirus case was detected overnight, ending an eight-day streak during which no new COVID-19 cases were reported.



The single new case detected between Friday and Saturday was identified from 848 swab tests.

Health authorities said the case concerns a person who returned to Malta from overseas and began experiencing symptoms some days later. Contact tracing is under way.

Malta now has four known active cases of the virus, with 675 people having been infected since the virus was first detected in the country in March.662 of those patients have since recovered while nine have died.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.