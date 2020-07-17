No new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, this being the eighth day of zero cases being registered.

With one new recovery, the number of active cases in Malta is now three.

Health authorities said in their daily update 930 swab tests were conducted overnight, out of a total of 111,555 swabs.

The first COVID-19 cases were detected on March 7. A total 674 cases were detected in four months, and nine lives were lost.

All testing hubs in Malta and Gozo will remain open, the authorities said.

Nearly all restrictions imposed to contain the virus have now been lifted but the wearing of masks is still mandatory in shops and on public transport. Social distancing measures are still in place.

The first commercial flights resumed on July 1 from so-called ‘safe corridor’ countries and from Wednesday, travellers from 50 countries have been allowed to touch down.