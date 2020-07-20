A new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday, with the health authorities describing the patient as a close contact of a previously known case.
A total of 667 tests were carried out in 24 hours.
A span of eight days without any new cases ended on Saturday when one new case was reported. On Sunday, one additional new case was confirmed.
They involved a person who travelled abroad and returned, and a migrant brought to Malta on Friday.
