Labour's media arm, One Media, has been targeted by libel proceedings filed by civil society activist Manuel Delia over a story claiming Special Olympics athletes were targeted by insults during the Republic Day protests.

The article published by One News states that peoples taking part in the “violent protests” held in Valletta, had taken aim at “individuals who had nothing to do with the purpose behind such protests.”

Protesters booed, jeered and whistled as a military parade and President George Vella passed by during last Friday's annual celebrations.

The story run by the Labour media said that “On Republic Day, it was not only the police and members of the Armed Forces who landed the insults whilst carrying out their duties,” but also participants in the Special Olympics who “happened to be entering the Palace of the President to receive their medal.”

Mr Delia filed a libel suit against Jason Micallef, as Executive Chairman, Ruth Vella, as Broadcasting Executive Group Head and Owen Galea, as Head of News and Current Affairs at One Productions Ltd.

He claimed that not only was the story “untrue” but it was also “defamatory and libelous” intended to tarnish Mr Delia’s reputation and also to “put him in danger.”