If you are Gozitan and aged between 10 and 50 you could be singing for Pope in May.

The Gozitan Diocese is calling on adolescents and young people who would like to join the Kor Djoċesan taż-Żgħażagħ, which will sing during Pope Francis' visit to the Santwarju Ta' Pinu.

Applications can be submitted by March 11 on www.papafrangisku.mt/korghawdex especialy by those who are active members of the parish centres and groups in Gozo.

Auditions will take place at Ċentru Pastorali Ragħaj it-Tajjeb, Triq Sir Pawlu Boffa, Victoria on March 12 between 4pm and 6pm and on March 14 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.