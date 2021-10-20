Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Wednesday urged politicians to be cautious over what they promised the electorate in the run-up to elections, taking a dig at the Opposition, which he said was "promising everything to everyone".

He was reacting to Bernard Grech's pledge on Monday that a PN government would extend the 25% tax bracket from the current maximum income of €60,000 to €80,000.

"Politicians need to be very responsible over what they promise, especially now as we approach a general election, irrespective of when it's held.

"I appeal for responsibility. In my budget speech, I shouldered responsibility for what I promised and ensured that the country is strong enough for all that we announced.

"I hope the Opposition does the same. However, from what we are seeing it is clear that since it is in Opposition, the PN had the luxury to promise everything to everyone," he told Times of Malta.

Caruana was answering questions following a post-budget press conference during which he said that contrary to what he had done, Grech did not quantify the expenditure of the PN's promised measures in his reply to the Budget. Nor did he say how many people would benefit from the initiatives.

He added that the government was looking into helping people improve their skills and increase productivity in the coming years.

Following the current population census, the government will launch another survey to understand the shortcomings of the local skills market.

The government will then carry a digital audit of all workplaces to ensure Malta can make the best of local opportunities.

Most often, local opportunities were taken up by foreign workers as the local ones did not have the necessary skills set, he said.