Robert Abela has accused Opposition leader Bernard Grech of demonising anyone who happens to be from Russia.

Abela’s government has so far brushed off a chorus of demands for Maltese passport sales to Russians to be halted in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing a political activity in Gozo, Abela accused Grech of insinuating that anyone who hails from Russia is a “criminal”.

“Being in favour of peace does not mean sowing division. In sensitive situations like these, there is no room for such bombastic statements.

“Those who have made such statements show they do not have the credentials to lead this country,” Abela said.

On Thursday, Abela attended a high-level EU meeting that agreed to impose sanctions on numerous Russian politicians and banks.

Abela assured this evening that any Maltese impacted by the sanctions on Russia would be supported by the government.

Turning to Gozo, Abela said businesses setting up shop on Malta’s sister island would receive additional support, amounting to 10% more than the usual incentives offered by Malta Enterprise.

He claimed the fact that the Nationalist Party failed to mention the fast-ferry services in its election programme meant the PN plans to dismantle it.

Abela said a Labour government had invested heavily in Gozo’s infrastructure projects, and would continue to do so if re-elected.

Giving a rundown of his election proposals, Abela said the government was committed to widening the current tax bands to leave more money in people’s pockets.

He said the proposal will leave people with an average of €300 more to spend annually.

The prime minister said the tax measure is designed to mainly benefit low to medium-income earners.

Over and above this, Abela said the government will continue sending out yearly tax refunds.

Abela assured the government will continue to shelter the country from rising electricity and fuel prices.

“Energy prices have exploded. Many governments have had to pass on the extra expense to consumers. In Malta, we have kept prices stable”, Abela said.

Just this week, Malta had once again registered its lowest ever unemployment rate, Abela continued.

He said the European Commission is projecting Malta’s economy will register the highest growth rates in the EU this year.

On the property market, Abela said the government will give first-time buyers a €1,000 a year subsidy on their home loans over a ten-year period.

He said the subsidy will be retroactive for any property purchases since January 2022.