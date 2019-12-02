Opposition MPs have once again walked out of Parliament, amid unprecedented scenes as they hurled fake €5,000 notes towards government benches in an anti-corruption protest.

Labour MPs, reacted by shouting “Soho, Soho” in a dig at Opposition leader Adrian Delia who according to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had been allegedly involved in a London prostitution racket prior to his venture in politics.

Seconds after the sitting started, Dr Delia announced that the Opposition would no longer attend parliament as long as the outgoing Prime Minister remains in office.

His decision followed the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday that he would resign, but only after January 12 when his party has elected a new leader.

“Dr Muscat wants to manipulate police investigations [into the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia] to save himself and his biggest ally Keith Schembri. For this reason the Opposition will leave the sitting and will take no further part in parliamentary proceedings and engagements,” Dr Delia said.

A number of Opposition MPs then hurled stashes of fake €5,000 notes, similar to those used in the recently held protests organised by civil society groups.

RELATED STORIES Freedom Square lockdown as barricades fill Valletta public place

Proceedings continued with question time, featured Chris Cardona, a day after he was re-instated as Economy Minister.

Dr Cardona suspended himself last Thursday after he was interviewed by police as investigating the murder Ms Caruana Galizia.

He has sought the Speaker’s protection saying he feared a frame-up attempt, but he made no reference to this in Parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, Speaker Anglu Farrugia tabled the resignation letter of Helena Dalli, the former Labour Minister, who is now European Equality Commissioner.

Consequently, this will trigger a casual election on the third electoral district.