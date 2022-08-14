Orders by the animal welfare authorities to halve the time allocated for the horse races along Victoria's main road on the feast of Sta Marija have been deplored by the organisers, who insist that the animals are not being harmed in any way during the event.

The races have long been criticized by animal welfare organisations because of the way they are held under a blazing afternoon sun on August 15. A magistrate also voiced his concerns in 2018.

But the Leone Philharmonic Society said these were 'national and traditional' races which had been held for 500 years. The horses were only kept out in the sun for some five minutes, it insisted, and they were not harmed.

RELATED STORIES More than €30,000 paid for controversial horse races

Traditional festa horse races under court scrutiny

It said the restrictions by the veterinary service within the ministry for agriculture and animal welfare on the basis that the animals were subjected to cruelty because of the heat between 2pm and 4m cast a bad and unjust light in the owners, who entered their animals for the races because they loved them.

The Sta Marija races are a national tradition which must be preserved, the Leone society said.

The society said it had always followed official guidelines and ensured that the animals were not treated badly.

The fact that the animals were subjected to the sun for five minutes could not be seen as animal cruelty. Each race did not take more than 1.2 minutes and for the rest of the time the animals were kept in the shade and got plenty of water. A vet certified they they were in a good condition for the race

The society said it was therefore appealing to the government, the animal welfare authorities and other entities to ensure that common sense prevailed and such traditions which gave an identity to the country were not destroyed.

The voice of the thousands who attended the races should be heard and the races should continue in the same way as they always were.