The OSCE could be a “good instrument” that helps return Ukrainian children “abducted” by Russia during its war on Ukraine, Latvia's head of state said on Monday.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs was speaking at St Anton Palace during a state visit, where he met with President George Vella and senior politicians including Prime Minister Robert Abela and Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

Saying he was “very pleased” with Malta’s presence on the UN Security Council and its recent appointment to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Rinkēvičs added the latter could be a useful tool to assist displaced Ukrainian children.

“The OSCE could be a good instrument.. to return Russia’s abducted Ukrainian children to their families in their homes. This is where I believe we can step up our efforts,” he said.

In November, Malta was unanimously elected to the chair of the organisation as part of a diplomatic solution to Russia vetoing Estonia’s ascension to the role. Estonia has been a vocal critic of Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

Commenting on Malta’s ascension to the position, Rinkēvičs said the country had taken over the chair of the OSCE during a “very complicated situation”, and said he pledged Latvia’s “full support” to Malta during its time in the role and for its work on the UN Security Council.

Turning to internal European matters, the Latvian president said his country and Malta were “very like-minded” on the issue of EU reform.

“As small nations, we are very like-minded when it comes to reforms. We believe that all the challenges the EU is facing… could be addressed within the existing treaty framework, and not by opening treaty negotiations”, said Rinkēvičs.

Official welcome ceremony for President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs at Sant’Anton Palace. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

On cooperation between Latvia and Malta, Rinkēvičs said the countries were planning on “increasing the level of economic cooperation,” a move also discussed by Vella during his address.

Vella said Malta enjoyed healthy trade with Latvia, with a “good number of Maltese businesses having expanded their operations in Latvia”, adding there was potential for increased activity in sectors including IT, financial services, food processing, metal-working and aviation.