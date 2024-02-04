Labour MP Aaron Farrugia is the favourite to become Malta’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The appointment, set to be announced in the coming weeks, comes after Farrugia was unceremoniously sacked as transport minister (which includes maritime affairs) during a January cabinet reshuffle.

Times of Malta understands that Farrugia will retain his parliamentary seat and can remain based in Malta should he be appointed to the role.

When contacted, Farrugia said: “As you can understand, internal governmental discussions should remain confidential”.

Industry insiders said that Farrugia’s ministerial experience will come in handy if he is given the post.

“If it were to be him, we would be very pleased; Farrugia is very knowledgeable and has industry experience,” Malta Maritime Forum chairperson Godwin Xerri said.

Maritime lawyer Ann Fenech had similar comments: “If Dr Farrugia is appointed as Malta’s ambassador to the IMO, the fact that he was the minister responsible for maritime affairs will indeed be an advantage.”

'Already aware of important issues'

“He is already very much aware of the important maritime issues in which Malta must express its voice and be heard at this important international maritime forum for the good of Malta’s maritime vocation and, of course, international maritime trade,” Fenech said.

Malta is a prominent maritime player, so it is vital that the country is properly represented, she said.

Fenech said fair treatment of sailors, decarbonisation, fraudulent registries, and fraudulent activity on the high seas will be on the IMO’s agenda in the coming years.

Malta must appoint a new permanent representative to the IMO after Ivan Sammut left the role to work at the maritime organisation’s Regional Marine Pollution Emergency Response Centre for the Mediterranean Sea.

The transport and foreign ministries are jointly responsible for nominating a candidate to replace him who will then need approval from parliament’s Public Appointments Committee. Farrugia, a former environment minister, was the only casualty of Robert Abela’s reshuffle, prompting political speculation about his performance as well as his relationship with the prime minister.