The outdoor celebrations of the feast of St Joseph in Rabat, traditionally celebrated in March, have been moved to May.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Archconfraternity of St Joseph, the Franciscan friars, L’Isle Adam band club and the Għaqda tan-Nar 19 ta’ Marzu said an agreement to move the celebrations was reached in view of health protocols prohibiting external festivities until the last week of March.

So while the internal festivities will be held between March 12 and 19, as is traditional, the outdoor celebrations will be held between May 1 and 8.

Details of both the March and May programmes will be given at a future date. These, the organisations said, were also subject to approval by the authorities.

The Band Clubs association said last week that traditional village feasts could once again start being celebrated from April as long as this is done "responsibly".

The announcement, via Facebook, came after a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci.