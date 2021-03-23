More than 50,000 trees have been planted around the country by Infrastructure Malta in the past two years, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to tas-Salib in Rabat, as activists blocked Infrastructure Malta works in nearby Dingli that will involve the uprooting of centuries-old trees, the minister said that last year, the agency planted 11,000 new trees in 93 spots in 36 localities in Malta, equivalent to an average of 30 a day.

Borg said that through an investment of around €50,000, Infrastructure Malta placed soil in previously gravelled rural roads and is planting 220 cypress trees which are already two-and-a-half meters.

220 cypress trees have been planted in Rabat. Photo: DOI

“This government’s vision is for a greener and sustainable infrastructure," the minister said adding that 1,000 trees were stolen from 14 locations in 12 localities in 2020.

Minister Ian Borg speaking about the planting of Cypress trees in Rabat. Video: DOI

The minister said that security cameras are to be installed to prevent further thefts.

He said IM has contracted services to continue watering and caring for the trees for several years until they are well established in their new environment. Should any of the new trees die or getdamaged, they will be replaced by the same protection and maintenance programme, Borg said.



Since the launch of the national tree-planting programme, the agency will have added 30,000 trees to sidewalks and in other urban and rural sites in Malta.

Another 20,000 shrubs have been planted around these trees, some of which can be treated to grow into trees, Borg said.