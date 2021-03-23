Activists kept Infrastructure Malta from entering ODZ land in Dingli again on Tuesday when the latter returned to continue works on a controversial road which will involve the uprooting century-old trees.

On Monday, activists could be seen confronting workers manning heavy machinery, who had begun to raze down the land, despite not having a full permit to do so, according to NGO Moviment Graffiti.

On Tuesday however, after spending the night on site and barring the gate with a heavy log, activists managed to stave off further destruction, after workers and IM officials arrived at 8am to continue the works.

“They came again early this morning and returned, and we are going to stay here as long as need be to protect the land,” Andre Callus, spokesperson of NGO Moviment Graffiti told Times of Malta.

“There is no logic to this destruction. They are going to destroy arable land and century-old trees to build a road that goes nowhere,” he said.

Callus said that, in light of this, there were fears that the road was the precursor to other developments that would serve other interests.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina/Joe Paolella

One of the activists who arrived at the site early that morning, Ruth Chircop said that she had taken some time off work and would continue to do so throughout the week to try and do her bit to protect the land.

“I wanted to show solidarity with the farmers and the activists. This is our land, our country and I feel I need to stand up for it,” Chircop said.

The proposed road attracted environmental protests in October 2020, when workers turned up in Daħla tas-Sienja to build a road that will connect the alley to San Ġwann Bosco Street.

Earlier this year, the Environment Resources Authority shot down a request to protect carob trees that will face the chop as a result of the project.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina