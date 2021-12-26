Updated December 27

A total of €5,845,000 million was collected during the 26th edition of annual charity telethon l-Istrina on Boxing Day.

The 12-hour marathon, which started at noon, was held at the Kirkop Sports Pavillion. Donations continued to pour in after the transmission ended at midnight.

Held every year on Boxing Day since 1995, L-Istrina raises funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which uses the money to help people requiring rare or expensive medical treatment to get the care they need.

President George Vella, who heads the MCCFF, could not attend the event in person as he is in quarantine. Instead, he and his wife took part in the event remotely.

The president thanked all donors and said he hoped the solidarity shown on that day will be repeated throughout the rest of the year.

Video: Office of the President

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and Archbishop Charles Scicluna were among the other dignitaries to attend the event and urge people to donate what they could.

Last year, the telethon, which is broadcast on all TV stations as well as social media, raised €6.5 million, though that was later revised downwards to €5.5 million after a double-counting software error was discovered later.

The record annual collection stands at €7 million - a figure raised during the 2018 edition.

Donation lines are still open. To donate:

5190 2030 - €50; 5180 2012 - €25;2126 2626 – pledges of donations of €300 and over;5061 9201 (SMS) - €11.65;7935 9565 - BOV Mobile Pay.