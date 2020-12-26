Charity telethon L-Istrina begins at 12pm on Saturday, with organisers hoping restrictions and hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic do not have a knock-on effect on their fundraising efforts.

Held every year on Boxing Day since 1995, L-Istrina raises funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which uses the money to help people requiring rare or expensive medical treatment to get the care they need.

The fundraiser gathered just over €6.2 million last year, following a record-breaking 2018 edition during which more than €7m were raised.

The MCCFF has had to endure an especially challenging year, with the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to cancel its major fundraising activities. In an effort to counterbalance those effects, organisers held a fundraising telethon in September, raising more than €1 million.

They have set up a crowdfunding initiative allowing major businesses to raise money for L-Istrina ahead of the event itself. Around €63,000 had been raised through the initiative by 7am on Saturday.

L-Istrina will be broadcast on all local television stations and will run until midnight.