91 per cent of medical frontliners have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Monday.

Fearne gave the figure in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Maria Deguara on Monday.

Medical frontliners such as doctors and nurses who work in hospitals and healthcare centres were the first cohort of people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fearne said that some frontliners had opted not take the vaccine due to medical reasons, while others had yet to confirm whether they would be doing so.

Asked whether the government had a plan in place for frontliners who refuse to be vaccinated, the minister said that the vaccine was offered on a voluntary basis.

Those who have not been vaccinated will continue working as before, as infection control protocols have been effective when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Such medical frontliners still have the chance to get vaccinated, he added.

As of Sunday, 51,641 doses of the vaccine were administered, out of which 16,265 were second doses.