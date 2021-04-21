More than a third of those aged between 50 and 59 have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just a week after the roll-out for the age group kicked off.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of Monday, 35.7% of those in their 50s were administered their first jab.

This is the second highest rate in Europe, with only Hungary vaccinating more in this category.

The local health authorities kicked off the roll-out for the 50s group on April 17.

While other age groups were automatically sent invites to get the vaccine, those in their 50s must register online or via SMS to get inoculated. This system will stay in place for all remaining age groups.

Appointment received within a day or two of signing up

Times of Malta readers who signed up for the jab had words of praise for the way the roll-out is being handled. The majority said they were given an appointment within a day or two of signing up.

Meanwhile, the roll-out among teachers, who were given priority to ensure schools remain open, is almost completed and only a few educators have yet to receive their first dose.

According to reliable sources, those who have yet to be vaccinated were either in quarantine when they were set to have their first dose or only just recently decided that they wanted to get the corona-virus vaccine.

It remains unclear when the next age group will start being offered the jab, with the same sources saying that the health authorities are hoping to be able to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon as this would help speed up the roll-out in the country even further.

What about the other age groups?

Over 80s – 97.1% vaccinated.

70 to 79 – 80.1% vaccinated.

60 to 69 – 58.6% vaccinated.

25 to 49 – 18% vaccinated.

18 to 24 – 14.1% vaccinated.

The data is from April 19