Free group sessions led by a psychologist are being offered to the over-60s to help them manage the challenges of growing older, including the risk of loneliness and changes in family dynamics.

The pilot project by the Active Ageing Ministry and the NGO SOS Malta will begin in January.

SOS Malta CEO Claudia Taylor East said hundreds of older people had contacted the NGO through its online counselling platform Kellimni.com during the pandemic. They wanted to discuss topics like death, loneliness and retirement.

“Kellimni is an extremely important platform, but we believe it is time to collaborate and provide physical sessions for our elderly," she said.

"There is so much we can do, there are many elderly people out there who are lonely and the digital divide they face is very real.”

There will be seven group sessions held every week in the Ħamrun and Sannat parish churches, each lasting an hour long.

NGO SOS Malta provides assistance to those in need, both in Malta and overseas and back in 2020 signed a three-year deal with the government for its online counselling service, Kellimni.com.

Announcing the pilot project on Monday, Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the sessions would discuss topics such as loneliness, the psychological changes a person experiences with age, retirement and changes in family dynamics.

Signing the pilot project between SOS Malta and Active Ageing Ministry. Photo: Giulia Magri

He said the sessions will provide older people with the opportunity to find support and guidance as they face different psychological challenges and changes in their life.

People over the age of 60 can apply for the sessions through the helpline 22788238 or https://activeageing.gov.mt/