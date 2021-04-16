Post-COVID strategy minister Owen Bonnici has steered clear of discussing specifics of Malta’s post-pandemic strategy, but said cabinet is constantly updated by the team drafting it.

The government has set up a steering group to come up with a national post COVID-19 strategy. The group is led by academic and diplomat Simone Borg.

Bonnici said that the group will be publishing the strategy before June, the month which is set for the island to reopen fully to tourism. It is also the month which Health Minister Chris Fearne is expecting herd immunity to be reached.

The three main elements of the post-COVID-19 strategy are "sustainability, resilience and social cohesion," Bonnici said on Friday.

He was replying to journalists questions during a visit to SilverCraft Products factory in Marsa.

“We are working on a strategy based on sustainability, secondly, resilience, we want a resilient economy and thirdly social cohesion, we want there to be social justice in society.”

Without going into further detail about the strategy, Bonnici said that cabinet is constantly updated on the strategy.

“I am very pleased with the work the team has done so far, and of course every minister has the right to speak to us and consult us of their own sector.”

He said that his role as minister is to coordinate the work and what is being done amongst the strategy team.

He appealed for the public to continue following public health measures and regulations, and said that currently the vaccination programme is working very well.

“I am positive that when this pandemic is over we can move forward together for a more brighter future,” Bonnici said.