Environment NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa will be appealing a Planning Authority decision that approved a controversial plan to widen the road which links Victoria to Marsalforn in Gozo.

"The project will result in the needless destruction of agricultural and ODZ land and the tragic elimination of more than 200 mature trees, many of them indigenous. It will harm existing watercourses and the important eco-system of the valley, causing unnecessary damage to the landscape in this picturesque area of Gozo," the NGO said.

It said the proposed two-lane carriageway has some positive aspects, but the project as proposed has disproportionately wide lanes which will increase traffic speed and encourage dangerous overtaking.

It said any medieval features and ancient walls should be preserved and incorporated into the project.

The NGO urged Infrastructure Malta to reconsider the harmful aspects of this project and come up with more sustainable solutions.