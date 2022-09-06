The Planning Authority has approved an application for an 88 residential unit block in Balzan, including a retail outlet, gym and garages, to replace the abandoned Dolphin Centre.

In a virtual hearing on Tuesday, which lasted more than two hours, Planning Commission members Stephania Baldacchino, Anthony Camilleri and Mirelle Fsadni unanimously agreed on the application.

Baldacchino said the developers had satisfied all the requirements made by the board.

The project includes four unloading bays, 70 car spaces, 68 basement garages, a retail outlet and a gym, facing the Balzan urban conservation area.

The site, PA/08693/20, is on Triq Ġużeppi Frendo, corner with Wied Ħal Balzan and Triq il-Kbira.

The company spearheading the project, J Portelli Projects, started advertising it in March 2021, saying residents will be able to move in by winter 2023.

It says on Facebook that the project is in partnership with CF Developers, the actual applicant.

Last month, the planning commission deferred a decision on the mega-development after a system glitch left objectors out of the online meeting.

Objectors speak out

Objectors who spoke during the hearing on Tuesday raised a number of concerns, from density issues in the area to concerns about traffic congestion.

Architect Jesmond Mugliett complained of development "salami slicing" saying the project was actually much larger than shown in the plans.

The same concern had previously been raised by Balzan residents.

Salami slicing is when a major development is presented as a number of smaller projects so as not to appear so large.

The residents had said the development is linked to a separate application by the same developers and architect on Triq il-Papa Piju XII, Birkirkara, corner with Triq Ġużeppi Frendo, Wied Ħal Balzan and Triq il-Kbira, making it a much larger one.

This second project is proposing the construction of three shops, 11 apartments and two basement garage levels with access to the proposed mega-development on the Dolphin site.

Mugliett said the other application, a former house which used to belong to John Dalli, is not included in any of the photomontages and plans for the redevelopment of the Dolphin centre.

Environmentalist Astrid Vella, from Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar, also spoke about the issue saying projects were being "salami sliced" for developers to avoid an Environmental Impact Assessment.

She warned that her NGO was considering taking the case to the European courts.

Project architect Maria Schembri Grima objected to the mention of Dalli's property saying the developer bought the site, which was smaller than the original one, at a later stage.

She denied that traffic congestion would increase, saying that the project addresses the traffic issues in the area.

The project, she added, will create a small green area in the middle of the block and this will have a soil level of just one meter above basement level.

Architect Tara Cassar, on behalf of NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa, said the Planning Commission had applied the maximum local plan height and ignored all other policies intended to safeguard the character of the locality.

Cassar, along with other objectors, also pointed out that the project is in breach of a policy limiting development to a depth of 30 meters saying the proposed "basement" level went beyond.

What about the trees?

Some residents raised concerns about the future of a number of mature trees found along the pavement where the development is to take place.

Architect Schembri Grima said that the trees had not been mentioned in the application because they did not form part of the proposed development area. However, their future, could be discussed at a further stage, she said.

Architect and PN MP Toni Bezzina said that the trees have been there "hundreds of years" so should be protected during development works and the plans should make reference to them.

Balzan mayor Angelo Micallef also highlighted the need for the trees to be protected. He said that although they were beyond the project's boundaries, they could still be impacted by the works.

FAA's Vella added that the construction would affect the roots and eventually kill the trees.

Micallef also spoke on the additional strain the project would cause to the densely populated area and the shortfall in parking.

But the case officer said the project would not create such a shortfall.

A resident expressed concern that her well is not documented in the development plans.

The project architect replied that, at a later stage before development, the applicants would draw up condition reports and take note of any basements, wells or features belonging to other properties that were close to the development.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage cleared the relocation of a prominent niche of St Roque on the Dolphin Complex's façade.

The niche is listed in the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands.