The Planning Commission has approved an application to change the former post office in Sliema into a synagogue, restaurant and classrooms for religious instruction after it imposed an additional condition linked to parking space.

The commission ordered that the Jewish community sign a deed whereby the entire premises, except for the restaurant, shall “be exclusively used by the Orthodox Jewish Community” and cannot be sold to third parties without a new PA permit.

This condition was imposed to waive a €74,000 parking obligation to make up for the lack of parking being provided as part of the project proposed by the Chabad Malta Foundation to use the building - which was closed down as a post office a few years ago - as a Jewish cultural centre.

The historic post office at the top of Manuel Dimech Street, just opposite the police station, would be partly demolished, with the façade being retained.

Three floors would be added to the present height, one of which would be set back.

The parking issue caused the commission to defer the decision in January.

Architect Chris Cachia explained that Jews do not need parking spaces on site since they are not allowed to drive or use any mechanical means to reach their place of worship on Saturdays and Friday evenings.

The synagogue created a demand for 12 parking spaces, while the restaurant would require an additional seven spaces.

At the end of the discussion, the commission approved the project but imposed a condition regarding a notarial deed that had to be signed to ensure that the premises would be used entirely by the orthodox Jewish community, with the exception of the restaurant, and that the premises would not be transferred or sold to third parties unless a fresh application was submitted.

In its submissions to the Planning Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage noted that the concerns regarding the proposed interventions to the interior of the property and to the building façade have been addressed.

The superintendence did not object to the proposal so long as the submitted restoration method statement was followed to the letter, given the historic value of the building.