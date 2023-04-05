The Planning Authority has confirmed that illegal works were carried out in Marsaxlokk and Marsascala, but is skirting questions about enforcement.

At the beginning of this year, farmers expressed concern over swathes of arable land in Marnisi, off Marsaxlokk, which were being sold for recreational purposes. They flagged new pathways cutting through agricultural land, soil removed in other places to create better access and an artificial pond they said was meant for hunting or trapping purposes.

An illegal pond in Marsaxlokk

On February 9, Times of Malta asked the Planning Authority about three specific developments in Marnisi. One week later, a spokesperson confirmed that one of these developments – the artificial pond – was illegal. The PA added that the enforcement and compliance directorate was investigating the other two cases.

Asked for updates on all three developments, the spokesperson replied on March 22: “Where the authority has established ownership, an enforcement notice is being issued. A sanctioning application has been presented with regards to the pond.”

Requests for clarifications on how many enforcement notices were issued and the nature of the illegalities remained unanswered.

An illegal kiosk in Marsascala

Also, at the beginning of February, the Planning Authority was asked about the reappearance of a food kiosk in a Marsascala public parking area. The kiosk had been removed from the parking lot last year as it was there illegally.

Action will be taken as deemed necessary

On February 3, the PA spokesperson said no permits for the placing of a kiosk had been issued, the case was being reinvestigated by the authority’s enforcement and compliance directorate and “action will be taken as deemed necessary”.

However, by the following month, umbrellas had been set up around the kiosk, and on March 10, the PA said it had concluded its investigations and was issuing an enforcement notice with a daily fine.

Questions about the nature of the illegalities and the daily fine remained unanswered.

A minister's illegal pool in Rabat

The Planning Authority was even scanter with details when asked how it would enforce an appeals court judgment declaring that the decision to allow Foreign Minister Ian Borg to build a swimming pool at his Rabat villa was illegal.

The pool was built despite the permit being contested and the matter pending before the Environment and Planning Tribunal.

A spokesperson replied: “The Planning Authority takes note of the relative court judgment and will treat it in the same manner as it does with other similar cases.”

A further request for clarification remained unanswered.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi last week said that the PA enforcement division "does a lot of work" and insisted that the PA "takes the necessary action" when necessary.