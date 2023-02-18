An artificial pond built on land in Marsaxlokk previously tilled by farmers is illegal, the Planning Authority has confirmed.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported concern by farmers over swathes of arable land in Marnisi, off Marsaxlokk, that had been sold for recreational purposes.

They argued that evicting farmers from arable land to sell it for recreational purposes – a trend that became quite popular recently – would not only negatively impact the ecosystem and strip local farmers of their livelihood but also kill off market competition.

When Times of Malta visited the site, farmers flagged new pathways cutting through agricultural land and soil removed in other places to create better access.

A pond they said was meant for hunting or trapping purposes was also built in one of the fields.

BirdLife Malta warned this week that many hunters were making artificial pools to attract birds for their hunting pleasure.

As of this week, lead shot ammunition in wetlands is no longer legal across the EU and the eNGO believes that, considering the international definition of wetland, which is common across the islands, lead ammunition should not be used anywhere in Malta and Gozo.

The Planning Authority, meanwhile, informed Times of Malta that an application has been submitted for the formation of the water pond.

The application, which has not yet been approved, is to sanction the pond.

Before any further action is taken, the compliance and enforcement directorate needs to await the outcome of the application, a Planning Authority spokesperson said.