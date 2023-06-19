The Planning Authority has defended a decision to allow the construction of a Red Cross emergency hub in an outside development zone site in Mellieħa, saying the project offers “critical emergency rescue response”.

Last week, Times of Malta reported on the application for the hub, which will sit on raised platforms on a site on the shores of Aħrax, close to Mellieħa Bay, after heavy machinery and building materials appeared on site.

In a reply, the Planning Authority said the emergency hub will offer “critical emergency and rescue support services” to several busy beaches and business entities like fish farms.

“Besides being already served with a quay, the site in question was found to be the most suitable for logistical reasons,” a spokesperson for the PA said.

“Currently, the closest emergency stations are at the Grand Harbour and Mġarr Harbour, which pose a threat due to the issue of distance and increased response times. This reality, unless addressed, may prove detrimental in a life or death situation.”

Additionally, the spokesperson said the authority had refused initial designs for the project and asked it to be reduced in size and have the applicant carry out a study to explore alternative sites.

“While considering the area’s sensitivity, the PA commission requested that light material be used for the erection of this compound, making it far less impactful on its surroundings and easy to remove if necessary,” he added.

Should they cease operation on the site, the Red Cross is also obliged to remove the structure and return the site to its original state, the spokesperson said.

The PA said that, according to statistics provided to them by the Red Cross, the NGO’s water rescue teams carried out over 2,500 interventions between 2018 and 2020.

“The updated plans aim to make the compound smaller and more visually appealing. The focus is on design and finishing. Although the Red Cross compound will be situated in a protected coastal area near historical remains, the Planning Commission has approved the project due to the emergency services provided by the NGO,” the spokesperson said.

