Home, shop and office owners will soon be able to apply for a grant of up to €10,000 to green the facade of their buildings, through a new scheme that will begin next month.

The Green Your Building scheme will refund 100 per cent of eligible works, including all costs related to labour, materials, equipment hire and a five-year maintenance plan, to set up green facades, green walls or the green retrofitting of front gardens.

A budget of €2 million has been allocated to the scheme, which is a first for Malta. Applications will open on February 15 and will end on April 9, with funds available on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is open to private residences which have a front garden, apartment blocks with balconies overlooking a public street or space and shops and offices with existing front gardens. Buildings which are scheduled or within Urban Conservation Areas are not eligible.

Funding is capped at €500 per square metre to create green walls, €250 per square metre for green facades and a maximum of €600 per square metre to retrofit front gardens.

Consultant Antoine Gatt and heritage planning officer Joe Zahra speak about the scheme. Video: Environment Ministry

Applications must be submitted through the Planning Authority’s e-apps system by registered architects.

Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia said the scheme, which was first announced last year, would lead to multiple benefits.

“Studies clearly show that green infrastructure can substantially mitigate the adverse impacts that urbanisation and densely populated areas have on the environment, resulting in better air quality, water management and biodiversity protection. Having greener streetscapes supports mental health and encourage people to walk more,” he said.

Planning Authority executive council chair Martin Saliba said the scheme would have positive knock-on effects.

“By encouraging and supporting private property owners to introduce green facades, walls and the green retrofitting of front gardens, we are directly and positively addressing climate change, public health, biodiversity and community cohesion,” he said.

More information about the scheme is available on the PA website or by emailing

greenyourbuilding@pa.org.mt.