The Planning Authority said on Saturday it is temporarily postponing the call of the Irrestawra Darek scheme for scheduled Grade 1 and 2 residential properties.

The scheme was meant to open on Tuesday.

The PA said in a statement the decision was taken following the overwhelming response to the call for owners of residential properties within Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs) earlier in the week.

This had been oversubscribed within minutes.

The call for scheduled Grade 1 and 2 residential properties and other similar schemes will be issued in the near future, it said.