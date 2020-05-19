The Planning Authority will on Wednesday decide whether to approve a construction project in place of a Birkirkara house of character, which has been recommended for refusal due to its impact on the urban skyline.

The project on Triq Santa Rita seeks to partially demolish an existing building and build 10 garages at basement level, one terraced house, two maisonettes and nine apartments.

Residents complain that the project will negatively impact the Urban Conservation Area of the central town.

Although the project has been recommended for refusal by the case officer assigned by the PA, residents say they fear it will still be given the thumbs up in a vote on Wednesday.

According to the case officer’s report, the project goes against a number of policies, including the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development.

Rules meant to protect the traditional urban skyline were also being flouted, they say.

The project also seems to run contrary to 2015 design guidelines which require that building heights are based on a "streetscape analysis".



However, in written submissions to the authority, the project’s architect George Pullicino, a former planning minister, argues a different view.

Pullicino told Times of Malta that the original plans had been amended and that only partial demolition of the building was now being proposed. A historic niche and the entire front facade would be preserved and incorporated in the project, he said.

He went on to describe the reports filed on the proposal as “desk exercises”, adding that no site visits had been carried out by the authorities.

"I definitely believe that for one to appreciate the discussed existing volume and the realities which it presents, one ought to visit the existing volumes to appreciate the huge limitations it presents to rehabilitate it,” he said.