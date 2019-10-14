The St Julian’s village core is “under siege” as developers are turning to residences and vacant plots to create “grotesque projects”, according to mayor Albert Buttigieg.

“The village core is the remaining area which is being lost as it’s under siege. There are at least seven pending applications for development in the village core, despite this being an Urban Conservation Area. Residents are being flushed out to make way for commercial and renting. Instead of protecting our core, the Planning Authority is unfortunately being a fine enabler,” he said.

Mr Buttigieg said the village core is currently targeted by two mega developments in St Elias Street, another two developments in each of St Angelo Street and Birkirkara Hill and one on Carmel Street. The latter project is a proposal to turn a 250-year-old townhouse with a feature described as a “historic garden theatre” into a block of 14 residential units on four levels overlying three levels of 63 basement garages.

The project in St Elias Street is a large commercial, residential and retail development being proposed in a vacant plot of land in one of the narrowest streets in the village core.

The proposed development, through application number 4037/19, is for the excavation of the vacant plot and the construction of a residential complex of almost 70 residential units over eight levels, including receded floors, with two levels of complex of 65 garages and one level of commercial outlets.

The proposed development, which abuts St Elias Street and Birkirkara Hill, is proposing joining the two streets with a pedestrianised road.

Total disregard for cultural heritage

The developer, TUM Invest Group, wants to demolish an existing building on Birkirkara Hill. This has drawn the ire of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which objected to the demolition of what is believed to be one of the oldest buildings in the area.

The vacant site where TUM Invest Group wants to build a residential, commercial and retail complex

It said the demolition of buildings within the Urban Conservation Area “will not normally be considered” under the present UCA policies.

The superintendence also objected the height of the proposed project, pointing out that developments within historic sites is to be carried out in such a manner so as to ensure that the historic site’s skyline and streetscape are not adversely affected.

The proposed building height and the proposed design of the facade is in “total disharmony” with the existing streetscape, the superintendence said, adding that it will result in a drastic change in the appearance of the existing streetscape.

Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa were also vociferous in their objections to the proposed development.

They held that the development was in “total disregard for cultural heritage” and ran counter to various planning policies which ensure the protection and preservation of the country’s shared national heritage.

FAA added that the proposed 700 square metres of office space was well in excess of the maximum office space of 75 square metres that may be considered in residential areas.

It said the prevailing height of the rest of the houses in the street was set at two storeys.

The PA’s Design Advisory Committee said it was not averse to the proposal strictly from a design point of view.

But residents are demanding its outright refusal, insisting that there was no space for a commercial and office development in a residential area. They insisted that the house which the developer was proposing to demo-lish was among the oldest on Birkirkara Hill so it ought to be kept and restored.

They mentioned how Villa Anna Theresa, just up the road, was being developed into a retirement home which will create a certain amount of traffic. There are other applications to turn villas in the same street into guest houses or boutique hotels.