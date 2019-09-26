The Nationalist Opposition has written to the Public Accounts Committee requesting it to investigate the case uncovered by French media channel M6, which filmed Maltese agents for the controversial cash-for-passports scheme boasting of their warm relationship with senior government ministers.

The Opposition requested the PAC to hear the testimony of all the people involved and request all the necessary documents for the purpose.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday, Dr Delia said the investigation carried out by M6 confirmed, yet again, what the Opposition had been saying that the passports scheme was destroying Malta’s reputation and giving the country a bad name.

It was threatening thousands of jobs in important sectors, such as in the financial services sector, which depended on the country’s good reputation.

The Opposition leader said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was politically responsible because he had retained responsibility for the scheme, of which he "boasted" he was a salesman.

The Opposition has called for the immediate suspension of the IIP scheme and for the opening of an inquiry to investigate the sale of every passport made through the firm that bragged of its close links with ministers.

In a statement, the Labour Party said it had no objection to a PAC debate on the matter at the right time.