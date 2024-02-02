Paceville stakeholders are out to rehabilitate the nightlife mecca's public image and get it accredited as a safe and enjoyable place for a night out.

The entertainment hub's management committee is expanding to include additional members and it has set itself a goal: to achieve a coveted 'Purple Flag', awarded to nightlife areas that are safe, have good transport options and a variety of venues.

First launched in 2012, Paceville's committee is tasked with keeping tabs on the area's infrastructure, commerce, security, cleanliness and general environment. It forms part of the Agency for Regeneration for Tourist Areas.

The committee will now involve representatives of the public and private sector that operate in Paceville, including the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, St Julian’s local council, Malta Police Force, Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), the Association of Catering and others.

Business lobbyist Philip Fenech will chair it.

Throughout the years, the boisterous party district has made countless headlines.

In recent months, Paceville has seen some bad press. It was described as the “new Magaluf” by the British tabloid press and was again in the headlines in January due to a violent attack involving club bouncers.

The area has seen some drastic transformation over the years and is now home to Malta’s tallest building, Mercury Towers.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo during the launch of the Paceville committee. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“Paceville has experienced a big transformation over the years,” Fenech said at a launch of the revamped management committee on Friday.

“A transformation that we have never seen before in this area, and one that needs to be managed properly. That is the aim of this committee, to bring representatives together to make sure the area is safe, accessible and entertaining, for the public and residents.”

Mission: A purple flag

Fenech explained that the goal for the committee is for the locality to acquire the Purple Flag.

Purple Flag is an international accreditation program for excellence in managing a night-time economy and celebrates a town/city for being a safe and vibrant evening destination.

The accreditation process for the Purple Flag is run by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM) and is the benchmark for good nighttime destinations.

Belfast in Northern Ireland, Galway and Dublin in Ireland, and other towns in the UK such as Bristol, Bournemouth and Cambridge also have a Purple Flag recognition.

The concept is similar to the Blue Flag, which is given to beaches that have an international standard in cleanliness, water quality and safety.

Fenech explained that the Purple Flag accreditation does not only focus on the entertainment sector but also holistically analyses the locality.

During the press conference, a three-year agreement was signed with the Agency for Regeneration of Tourist Areas and the Millennium Chapel.

The Memorandum of Understanding includes the Agency providing €5,000 a year for three years to the Millennium Chapel which provides social and holistic services to the public and the community.

In total the chapel will be receiving €15,000 in funds.