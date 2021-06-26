The Maltese Paediatric Association has strongly parents to get their

adolescents vaccinated against COVID-19, as the country opens its vaccination drive to those aged between 12 and 15.

"The COVID-19 vaccine, which has been studied and is being used in adolescents aged between 12-15 years, has been shown not only to be safe but also prevents serious COVID-19 disease and its complications," paediatricians said on Saturday.

"Adolescents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will help stop spreading the virus, including the current highly infectious variants that have emerged, to their friends, younger children and babies, family and other people who might suffer serious complications from COVID-19."

Malta began sending out vaccine appointments to 12- to 15-year-olds this week, as it announced that more than 70 per cent of adults - 307,591 people as of Saturday - had been fully vaccinated.

Those aged 16 and over started being vaccinated in May. That same month the EU's drug watchdog approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12 to 15-year-olds, saying the vaccine was "well-tolerated" in children and there were no "major concerns" in terms of side effects