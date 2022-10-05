Like many other sectors, medicine has become a global effort – which adds layers of complexity to an already challenging sector. People seek treatment in other countries, fall sick when abroad and engage with foreign physicians. And when it comes to business-to-business relations, the situation becomes even more layered as companies do business with partners thousands of miles away.

And while English is the accepted language of choice, there are times when speaking the same language as your service providers or partners is more effective.

Set-up in 2004, Global Translation Solutions Limited (GTS) specialises in providing ISO-certified (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015) translation services – including translations of medical, pharmaceutical and legal documents, technical manuals, websites, and products, SEO, and keyword translations.

Of course, there are plenty of free translation services – but for specialised translations, these do not cut the mustard. On the other hand, and given the responsibilities involved, professional translations are more trustworthy and reliable.

Medical and pharmaceutical translations require an in-depth approach – and translators need to have first-hand experience of the medical and pharmaceutical sectors so they can provide medical translations that are accurate, flawless and without any errors or mistakes.

GTS and their team of professional medical translators offer such services – with the range of translations covering various aspects of the medical world, including medical trials documentation, patient reports and files, treatment guidelines, clinical protocols and medical insurance documents.

GTS’s medical translators are native speakers of your target language and have a wealth of experience.

Ground-breaking trials and medical developments are a constant effort across the globe. Translation services are essential for sharing details of your advances with international audiences.

For individual patients, having their reports, files and confidential medical documentation accurately translated is key to their health and well-being. The same applies to hospital discharge papers. In the latter instances, examining physicians frequently use abbreviations and terminology that can be understood only by medical staff. GTS translators are specialised in this area and make sure discharge papers can be easily read and understood in whatever language the patient chooses. GTS also employ experienced medical insurance translators who, with their accurate translations, help patients recover funds more efficiently.

For medical professionals, GTS provides accurate translations of treatment guidelines, medical devices and clinical protocols – with the latter being especially useful to pharmaceutical, biotech companies and research organisations engaged in clinical trials for the approval of new therapeutics.

GTS’s medical translators are native speakers of your target language and have a wealth of experience in your specific medical sector. In the same way that you would seek the advice of a cardiologist for a heart problem, you want to turn to a specialist medical translator for your important, sensitive, and confidential medical documents.

GTS is a member of the Association of Translation Companies, the American Translators’ Association, the Globalization and Localization Association and the European Language Industry Association. GTS is also the first Maltese agency to become a bronze sponsor of Translators Without Borders – a global non-profit organisation that provides translation services for humanitarian and development organisations around the world.

For more information and to request a quote visit gts.com.mt.