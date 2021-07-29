Malta’s partial coronavirus lockdown last year might have forced couples to spend more time together but, rather than a resulting baby boom, it had very little impact on births.

There were 91 fewer births in the first quarter of this year when compared to last year while the monthly average was slightly less than that of the past five years, according to data provided by the health ministry.

Malta closed its ports mid-March last year and went into partial lockdown, with homes turned into classrooms, offices and places of entertainment.

Mitigation measures were gradually lifted around summertime.

Similarly, people across the globe spent more time at home but, despite the predicted baby boom, the United States reported a baby bust. Sharp declines in babies born nine months or more from lockdowns were also observed in France, Italy and Spain.

In Malta, an average of 365 babies were born every month in the first four months of this year. This compares to monthly averages that varied between 367 births in 2017 and 380 in 2016 and 2020.

January, February and April registered a drop when compared to the same month of last year: there were 403 births in January 2020 compared to 349 this year, 388 in February 2020 compared to 329 this year, and 391 births in April 2020 compared to 374 this year.

Only March registered an increase – 367 last year compared to 406 in 2021.

Changes in birth rates do not only depend on prospective parents’ decisions but also on demographic changes, including fluctuating population numbers and other factors such as available health services.

Medical sociologist Gillian Martin told Times of Malta that a drop in planned pregnancies during a pandemic could be brought about by lower financial stability and uncertainty about quality of life in the immediate future.

“The challenge of coping with a young baby and limited support from extended family because of mitigation measures after the virus outbreak could also put off prospective parents,” Martin said.

“Meanwhile, the pandemic also limited non-emergency medical care, delaying fertility treatments, especially for those who needed to travel abroad for IVF.”

Physical ailments and mental health challenges, with anxiety on the increase, could also have had a negative effect on planning a pregnancy.

And while Malta did not experience the strict lockdown implemented in other countries, co-habiting parents were also probably spending more time with existing children, sometimes with limited access to open spaces for play leading to fatigue and, possibly, lower libido, Martin noted.

At the same time, COVID impacted those who were not in a stable relationship as they had fewer opportunities to socialise and meet partners.

Since no studies have yet been carried out on the changing birth rates during the pandemic, it is unclear if a drop in planned pregnancies caused by such issues could have been offset by an increase in unplanned pregnancies due to possible problems with access to contraception.

Lockdown restrictions have also reportedly led to an increase in domestic violence in dysfunctional relationships and possibly rape leading to pregnancy. The halting of travelling abroad would have also made it impossible to seek abortions overseas.