Parents of sailing students are outraged that the school has been kicked out of its lido premises, leaving it to operate out of a small gym and claustrophobic containers.

Following a court verdict that forced the Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) to relinquish their Ta’ Xbiex lido space back to the Malta Playing Fields Association (MPFA), the sailing school found a temporary home in shipping containers perched behind the club.

“It’s inconceivable how passive the authorities are. They seem to be doing almost nothing at all to save this sport and a club in which everyone is welcome to join,” Gabriella Delia Cumbo, mother of two sailing students, said.

“It is unacceptable that the school has to operate from containers, leaving our dedicated coaches without an office and space where to store all of the equipment needed to practise this sport,” she said.

“What sort of a victory is it when the children are the ones who have lost? They have had their school taken from them,” Lisa Villette said, two of her children attending the school regularly.

Parents said that, on top of the eviction, the salt in the wound is the MPFA’s claims that the association always wished to use the lido to promote sailing for those who cannot afford it and to offer the service themselves.

Yet, as the club continues to try to reach an agreement with the association, their messages have either been ignored or received with a lukewarm response, parents said.

“Why dismantle all this? If they are saying they want to provide sailing and support for the sport, then why are they not willing to talk to us, why are they tearing it all down?” said Anika Psaila Savona, whose son and daughter attends the school.

SailCoach, the sailing school that partnered with RMYC and the club helps run, has also been known to bring international guests, coaches and students to Maltese waters but is worried that might not be a possibility in the future.

As SailCoach has two permanent locations, Malta being one and the other in Valencia, school director and head coach Alexandr Denisiuc said that they will not be bringing any more foreigners after February and will send them to their other school instead.

'Malta has always been an amazing destination for the sport'

“Malta was always our prime base,” he said as he explained that the Mediterranean island has always been an amazing destination for the sport, but the reality of working out of shipping containers is one that cannot be ignored. Parents also insisted on the distinction between the school and the club. Although the two organisations are partnered and the club helps run and house the school, one does not need to be a member of the club to join in on the sailing fun.

“The majority of parents of kids in the school are not of members of the club,” Psaila Savona said. “The school is open to anyone who wants to learn how to sail. In fact, of those present during our meeting, only four of some 30 or so people confirmed they were club members.”

In October, RMYC commodore David Cremona said that “We are not a private exclusive club but a club like many others in Malta that has a simple membership procedure.” The idea that students must have parents who are members of the Yacht Club only furthers the idea that the sport is only accessible to those with large pockets, parents said.

Sailing doesn't carry price tag associated with the sport

However, the reality is that sailing does not carry the price tag that everyone seems to associate with it as the school offers multiple fee packages for courses and one-off lessons, SailCoach administrator Rachel Ferry said.

Beginner lessons for children aged between five and 18 can cost €25 a lesson without committing to further sessions, whereas the entry price for adults is €40, both prices including the use of the club’s equipment during a three-hour session.

Long-term plans are dearer costing €500 for a term (11 to 13 weeks) as part of the racing team which includes four sailing sessions a week. Yet, if a person invests in their own boat the price drops to €350.

Times of Malta has reached out to the MPFA and has yet to receive a response.