An agency tasked with the upkeep of national parks and other public spaces is to be amalgamated into the new Project Green agency.

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry confirmed the change, saying all workers have been informed and will be retained on Project Green’s books.

Parks Malta was itself only set up in 2020, but will now be amalgamated into its newer big brother.

The Project Green agency was launched last month, on the back of a government campaign pledge to invest €700 million for urban greening projects.

One of the agency’s first projects is to transform a section of San Ġwann's main road into a green space.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the three principles of the new agency are quality, sustainability and collaboration.

"Project Green will focus on collaboration, delivering quality projects for our communities and ensuring their sustainability. The agency will work with other entities to maximise resources and to ensure the continuity of these projects."

She said the agency will focus not only on the quality of materials and methods used for the projects, but also quality in planning and the functionality of the gardens, parks and other green spaces.

"We want to ensure that the spaces we create really make a positive difference and impact in people's lives."

Dalli also emphasised that gardens will have "less concrete and more plants", ideally with the planting of indigenous trees and shrubs. She said new gardens will have fewer tiles and will be accessible to all people, including children with disabilities.